SSY Group’s New Respiratory Drug Wins Approval

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced that its new product, Formoterol Fumarate, received registration approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China, marking a significant milestone for the company. This drug is primarily used for treating respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis. The company released this information voluntarily to update shareholders and potential investors on its latest business development.

