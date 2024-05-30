SSY Group’s Latest Medical Products Gain Approval

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced the successful approval of their Peritoneal Dialysis Solution by China’s National Medical Products Administration, marking a significant step in offering treatments for chronic renal failure patients. Additionally, a new 50ml:500mg specification for the Group’s fever-relieving Paracetamol and Mannitol Injection has also been approved, further expanding the Group’s pharmaceutical offerings.

