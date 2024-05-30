News & Insights

Stocks

SSY Group’s Latest Medical Products Gain Approval

May 30, 2024 — 05:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced the successful approval of their Peritoneal Dialysis Solution by China’s National Medical Products Administration, marking a significant step in offering treatments for chronic renal failure patients. Additionally, a new 50ml:500mg specification for the Group’s fever-relieving Paracetamol and Mannitol Injection has also been approved, further expanding the Group’s pharmaceutical offerings.

For further insights into HK:2005 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LJUIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.