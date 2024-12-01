News & Insights

SSY Group’s Drugs Join China’s Reimbursement List

December 01, 2024 — 11:08 pm EST

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group has successfully included two of its drugs, Stiripentol Dry Suspension and Etomidate Medium/Long Chain Fat Emulsion Injection, in China’s 2024 National Reimbursement Drug List. Stiripentol, a treatment for severe myoclonic epilepsy in children, is exclusively produced domestically by SSY, while Etomidate is utilized for general anesthesia induction. This development marks a significant milestone for SSY Group, enhancing its market presence in China.

