SSY Group’s Drugs Join China’s Reimbursement List

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
SSY Group has successfully included two of its drugs, Stiripentol Dry Suspension and Etomidate Medium/Long Chain Fat Emulsion Injection, in China’s 2024 National Reimbursement Drug List. Stiripentol, a treatment for severe myoclonic epilepsy in children, is exclusively produced domestically by SSY, while Etomidate is utilized for general anesthesia induction. This development marks a significant milestone for SSY Group, enhancing its market presence in China.
For further insights into HK:2005 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.