SSY Group’s Drugs Join China’s Reimbursement List

SSY Group has successfully included two of its drugs, Stiripentol Dry Suspension and Etomidate Medium/Long Chain Fat Emulsion Injection, in China’s 2024 National Reimbursement Drug List. Stiripentol, a treatment for severe myoclonic epilepsy in children, is exclusively produced domestically by SSY, while Etomidate is utilized for general anesthesia induction. This development marks a significant milestone for SSY Group, enhancing its market presence in China.

