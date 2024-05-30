News & Insights

SSY Group’s Diabetes Drug Wins China Approval

May 30, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced that its diabetes medication, Trelagliptin Succinate, has received registration approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration, marking the company’s fourth approved bulk drug in the country. This long-acting inhibitor is used to treat type 2 diabetes and the update is aimed at keeping shareholders and potential investors informed of the company’s latest developments.

