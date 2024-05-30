SSY Group’s Diabetes Drug Wins China Approval

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced that its diabetes medication, Trelagliptin Succinate, has received registration approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration, marking the company’s fourth approved bulk drug in the country. This long-acting inhibitor is used to treat type 2 diabetes and the update is aimed at keeping shareholders and potential investors informed of the company’s latest developments.

For further insights into HK:2005 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.