SSY Group Secures Approval For Levamlodipine Besilate Tablets For Hypertension Treatment In China

(RTTNews) - SSY Group Limited announced that it has received approvals for the production and registration of Levamlodipine Besilate Tablets (5mg and 2.5mg) from the National Medical Products Administration of China. Classified as type 4 chemical drugs, both dosage forms have successfully passed the consistency evaluation, reinforcing the Group's commitment to high-quality pharmaceutical standards.

Levamlodipine Besilate Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, helping to lower elevated blood pressure and reduce cardiovascular risk. The medication can be used either as a standalone therapy or in combination with other antihypertensive agents, offering flexible options for effective blood pressure management.

