SSY Group Gains Approval for Key Drug Development

November 24, 2024 — 07:07 pm EST

SSY Group (HK:2005) has released an update.

SSY Group Limited has announced that China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved the Consistency Evaluation for its Glycerol Fructose and Sodium Chloride Injection. This drug is designed to treat conditions like increased intracranial pressure and cerebral edema, offering potential advancements in healthcare treatments. This approval marks a key development in SSY Group’s product portfolio, likely to interest shareholders and investors.

