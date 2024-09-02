SSUMY vs. ITT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Diversified Operations stocks have likely encountered both Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and ITT (ITT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Sumitomo Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while ITT has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that SSUMY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SSUMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.19, while ITT has a forward P/E of 23.83. We also note that SSUMY has a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ITT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.81.

Another notable valuation metric for SSUMY is its P/B ratio of 0.91. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ITT has a P/B of 4.43.

Based on these metrics and many more, SSUMY holds a Value grade of A, while ITT has a Value grade of D.

SSUMY sticks out from ITT in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SSUMY is the better option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

