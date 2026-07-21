SSUMY or HON: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Sumitomo Corp. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Honeywell International Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SSUMY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than HON has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SSUMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.44, while HON has a forward P/E of 27.58. We also note that SSUMY has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HON currently has a PEG ratio of 5.10.

Another notable valuation metric for SSUMY is its P/B ratio of 1.43. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HON has a P/B of 4.89.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SSUMY's Value grade of A and HON's Value grade of D.

SSUMY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than HON, so it seems like value investors will conclude that SSUMY is the superior option right now.

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Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.