SSUMY or HON: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Diversified Operations stocks have likely encountered both Sumitomo Corp. (SSUMY) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Sumitomo Corp. and Honeywell International Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SSUMY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than HON has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

SSUMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.91, while HON has a forward P/E of 22.30. We also note that SSUMY has a PEG ratio of 0.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31.

Another notable valuation metric for SSUMY is its P/B ratio of 0.76. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, HON has a P/B of 6.79.

Based on these metrics and many more, SSUMY holds a Value grade of B, while HON has a Value grade of C.

SSUMY sticks out from HON in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that SSUMY is the better option right now.

