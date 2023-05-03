SSTK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.52, changing hands as low as $54.84 per share. Shutterstock Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSTK's low point in its 52 week range is $44.61 per share, with $81.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.