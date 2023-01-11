SSTK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.23, changing hands as high as $59.52 per share. Shutterstock Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSTK's low point in its 52 week range is $44.61 per share, with $100.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.55.

