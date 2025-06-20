$SST stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SST stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,354,277 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SST:
$SST Insider Trading Activity
$SST insiders have traded $SST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN CIVANTOS has made 2 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $SST stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC removed 194,330 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,098
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC removed 138,627 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,858
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 118,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,263
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 112,853 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,030
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 80,000 shares (-51.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,503
- OPTIMA CAPITAL LLC added 78,663 shares (+313.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $299,942
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 72,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,789
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SST on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.