$SST stock is up 25% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SST stock has now risen 25% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,354,277 of trading volume.

$SST Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SST:

$SST insiders have traded $SST stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN CIVANTOS has made 2 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $97,988 and 0 sales.

$SST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $SST stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

