$SSSS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SSSS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,661,362 of trading volume.

$SSSS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SSSS:

$SSSS insiders have traded $SSSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D KLEIN (Chairman, CEO and President) purchased 16,500 shares for an estimated $86,790

RONALD M. LOTT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $59,000

$SSSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SSSS stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SSSS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SSSS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

