$SSSS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SSSS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,661,362 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SSSS:
$SSSS Insider Trading Activity
$SSSS insiders have traded $SSSS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK D KLEIN (Chairman, CEO and President) purchased 16,500 shares for an estimated $86,790
- RONALD M. LOTT sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $59,000
$SSSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $SSSS stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 610,812 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,035,735
- THOMAS J. HERZFELD ADVISORS, INC. added 356,653 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,772,565
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 221,195 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,099,339
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 174,533 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $867,429
- LOKKEN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC removed 153,797 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $904,326
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC added 109,660 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $545,010
- LEVIN CAPITAL STRATEGIES, L.P. removed 90,737 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $450,962
$SSSS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SSSS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025
