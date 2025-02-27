$SSSS stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SSSS stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,487,514 of trading volume.

$SSSS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SSSS:

$SSSS insiders have traded $SSSS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK D KLEIN (Chairman, CEO and President) has made 4 purchases buying 82,000 shares for an estimated $421,689 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALLISON GREEN (See Remarks) purchased 9,100 shares for an estimated $49,868

$SSSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $SSSS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

