$SSSS stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SSSS stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,487,514 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SSSS:
$SSSS Insider Trading Activity
$SSSS insiders have traded $SSSS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK D KLEIN (Chairman, CEO and President) has made 4 purchases buying 82,000 shares for an estimated $421,689 and 0 sales.
- ALLISON GREEN (See Remarks) purchased 9,100 shares for an estimated $49,868
$SSSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $SSSS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP added 610,812 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,591,574
- THOMAS J. HERZFELD ADVISORS, INC. added 268,899 shares (+24.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,581,126
- DEUTERIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 214,221 shares (-80.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,259,619
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC added 212,000 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,246,560
- LOKKEN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC removed 153,797 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $904,326
- INTREPID FAMILY OFFICE LLC removed 100,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $588,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 81,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $476,327
