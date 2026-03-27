SSRM's $1.5B Copler Sale Signals a Shift to the Americas

SSR Mining SSRM is moving to simplify its story. A definitive agreement to monetize its majority interest in the suspended Çöpler mine would remove a persistent cost overhang and sharpen the company’s focus on its Americas base.

If the plan holds, the narrative into 2026 can shift from managing front-half cost pressure to proving a back-half free cash flow inflection. That pivot depends on execution at Marigold and Cripple Creek & Victor, and on timely progress toward closing the Türkiye transaction.

SSRM’s Çöpler Deal is a Portfolio Turning Point

SSRM signed a definitive share purchase agreement with Cengiz Holding to sell its 80% stake in the Çöpler mine and related properties in Türkiye for $1.5 billion in cash. Closing is subject to approval from Türkiye’s General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs, along with other required consents and customary conditions. The company expects the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2026, pending approvals and completion of closing conditions.

The deal matters because Çöpler has been suspended since Feb. 13, 2024, following a significant heap leach pad slip. While the mine remains offline, care-and-maintenance costs continue to run through the consolidated cost base. Management expects roughly $35–$40 million per quarter in care-and-maintenance expense during 2026, including $20–$25 million per quarter of cash care-and-maintenance that is included within consolidated all-in sustaining costs.

This is currently reflected in the company's earnings estimates, as shown below. The finalization of the deal could lead to upward revision of the estimates.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining’s Strategy Becomes More U.S.-Centered

The Çöpler sale, together with the Cripple Creek & Victor acquisition, marks a deliberate shift to an Americas-focused portfolio. That framing positions SSRM as the third-largest gold producer in the United States, anchored by long-lived Marigold in Nevada and CC&V in Colorado.

This repositioning can change how investors think about jurisdictional risk and earnings visibility. A more U.S.-centered platform emphasizes mines with defined operating plans and back-half 2026 production weighting, rather than an open-ended suspension that keeps consolidated costs structurally higher. The practical outcome is a cleaner operating mix that can make quarterly performance easier to read as volumes and costs normalize.

A useful comparison point is Newmont Corporation NEM, which sold CC&V to SSRM in a transaction that closed Feb. 28, 2025. The acquisition has already generated more than $200 million in mine site free cash flow and more than $450 million in revenues for SSRM since close, reinforcing how a single U.S. asset can reshape cash generation and investor focus.

SSRM’s Cash Proceeds Create Multiple Paths

Management plans to use the cash proceeds for continued reinvestment in the business, capital returns and pursuing growth initiatives. Each lever has different implications for flexibility. Reinvestment supports sustaining capital and operational execution at core mines. Capital returns can bolster shareholder value but can also compete with other near-term cash needs. Growth initiatives can extend the pipeline, but timing matters when costs and capital are front-loaded.

That trade-off is already visible in the broader capital framework. The company ended 2025 with total liquidity of $1.0 billion and cash and equivalents of about $535 million, and the board authorized up to $300 million of share repurchases over the next 12 months. With a back-half weighted 2026, balancing repurchases with development funding can influence near-term free cash flow resilience.

SSR Mining’s Türkiye Platform Review Adds Optionality

Alongside the Çöpler transaction, SSRM launched a strategic review of its remaining Türkiye platform, including its 20% earned interest in the Hod Maden development project. The review keeps options open around what the post-Çöpler Türkiye footprint should look like and how it fits with an Americas-focused base.

The key point is that the review is a live decision path. The company has outlined the process and the assets in scope, but the timeline and outcome remain a central variable for investors tracking portfolio direction and capital priorities.

SSR Mining’s Organic Pipeline Supports a No M&A Growth Story

Beyond large projects, SSRM’s growth focus is largely organic. At Marigold, studies at Buffalo Valley and New Millennium are underway, with potential integration into an updated Technical Report Summary within roughly 18 months. Seabee is allocating $15 million in 2026 for Santoy resource development and Porky engineering ahead of potential 2027 development, building on Porky’s initial reserve of 203 thousand ounces. Puna is evaluating Chinchillas pit laybacks and Cortaderas for longer-term optionality.

This brownfield pipeline supports medium-term growth without depending on major acquisitions. It also extends visibility beyond 2026, which can matter if investors want evidence that a cleaner Americas platform still has internal expansion engines.

SSRM’s 2026 Phasing Sets Up a Narrative Shift Mid Year

The 2026 setup is defined by timing. Management’s consolidated gold equivalent ounce guidance implies production weighted to the second half, while sustaining capital is weighted to the first half. All-in sustaining costs are expected to be highest in the first half across the portfolio and normalize as production ramps at Marigold and CC&V into the back half.

If execution holds, investor focus can rotate from first-half cost pressure to a second-half free cash flow inflection. A closing trajectory on the Çöpler sale would further reduce the cost overhang from ongoing care-and-maintenance cash outflows that lift consolidated all-in sustaining costs while the mine remains suspended.

For additional perspective within Mining – Miscellaneous, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM and Fortuna Mining Corp. FSM appear among industry peers. The group backdrop underscores that SSRM’s rerating potential is tied less to broad sector moves and more to company-specific cost phasing and portfolio simplification.

SSRM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.