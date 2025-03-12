SSRM vs. WPM: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Mining - Miscellaneous sector might want to consider either SSR Mining (SSRM) or Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

SSR Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SSRM likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than WPM has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SSRM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.66, while WPM has a forward P/E of 38.92. We also note that SSRM has a PEG ratio of 0.30. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24.

Another notable valuation metric for SSRM is its P/B ratio of 0.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WPM has a P/B of 4.44.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to SSRM's Value grade of B and WPM's Value grade of F.

SSRM is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that SSRM is likely the superior value option right now.

