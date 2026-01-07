SSRM Stock Soars 216% YTD: What's the Right Strategy for Investors?

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM stock has appreciated 216.1% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 46.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the S&P 500 have gained 38.3% and 20.5%, respectively.

The company has also surpassed gold mining stocks like Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), which have rallied 149% and 122.4%, respectively, so far this year.

With the SSRM stock riding high, investors may rush to add it to their portfolio. However, before making a decision, it will be prudent to take a look at the reasons behind the surge, the company’s growth prospects and risks (if any) in investing.

Solid Trend in Silver & Gold Prices: Gold price is benefiting from safe-haven demand, heightened geopolitical risks, trade tensions and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. The metal peaked at an all-time high of $4,794 in December 2025. The prices of gold are currently trending above $4,465 per ounce. The metal has advanced 67.7% in a year.

Silver prices have increased a whopping 163.4% year over year on resilient industrial demand and mounting supply deficits. Demand for solar energy, electronics and electrification now accounts for more than half of global silver demand. Currently, silver is trading at above $70 per ounce. Along with SSRM, this upside in prices of gold and silver is aiding its peers, Hudbay Minerals and Wheaton Precious Metals.

Acquisition of CC&V Mine: On March 3, 2025, SSR Mining closed the acquisition of the Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) mine from Newmont. This move positioned SSRM as the third-largest gold producer in the United States.

Located in Colorado, CC&V is a large-scale open-pit mine that has been active for more than three decades. The CC&V mine is expected to contribute 170,000 ounces of gold annually.

Beyond expanding SSRM’s footprint in the United States, the transaction is expected to be accretive across all key per-share metrics, including NAV, gold production, mineral reserves and free cash flow, strengthening SSRM’s investment profile and strategic flexibility.

Solid Production Growth Despite Mine Closure: SSR Mining had reported an 18% year-over-year increase in gold equivalent production for the first nine months of 2025, totaling 326,940 ounces. It marked the full-quarter contribution from the CC&V mine. SSRM guided gold production in the lower half of 410,000-480,000 gold equivalent ounces for 2025 (including output from Seabee, Marigold and CC&V). The company had produced 399,267 gold-equivalent ounces in 2024.

At the Marigold mine, the company reported a 2% year-over-year increase in gold production in the first nine months of 2025. SSRM maintained the 2025 gold production guidance at 160,000-190,000 ounces.

After being suspended for two weeks due to power outages, led by nearby forest fires, the Seabee mine resumed operations on June 13, 2025. Due to the temporary production halt, Seabee had seen a 9.1% year-over-year decline in gold output to 46,117 ounces in the first half of 2025. SSRM projects a 2025 outlook for the mine at 70,000-80,000 ounces.

However, operations at the Çöpler mine in Turkey remain suspended following the heap leach failure on Feb. 13, 2024. The company is recording care and maintenance expenses, which represent depreciation and direct costs not associated with the environmental reclamation and remediation costs.

SSRM’s Earnings Estimates Indicate Y/Y Growth

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.85 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 560%. The estimate for 2026 of $3.58 per share suggests an increase of 93.3%.

The consensus mark for 2025 has been unchanged for the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 has moved north by 1.7%.

SSR Mining Valuation Is Attractive

SSRM is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 6.29, a discount to the industry average of 16.87X.

It is also cheaper than Hudbay Minerals, which is trading at 16.31X. Wheaton Precious Metals is trading at a higher 38.18.

SSRM Positioned for Long-Term Growth

In the third quarter of 2025, SSR Mining invested $17.1 million in its Hod Maden project, focusing on engineering work and early-stage site development. The company has spent $44.4 million on the project till the end of the third quarter. It also continued to advance exploration and development initiatives across its broader asset portfolio, aiming to identify high-return, low-capital opportunities to extend mine life at its Marigold, Seabee and Puna operations.

SSRM has a diversified portfolio of high-quality assets. The gold production profile at Marigold is expected to increase to more than 270,000 ounces annually in 2027, seeing an 18% CAGR over 2024 and reaching above 300,000 ounces by 2029. The company is focusing on expanding Marigold’s mineral reserves and extending its mine life, including potential expansions to the Mackay, Valmy, New Millennium and Buffalo Valley deposits.

Over 2024-2028, Seabee’s production is expected to average 75,000 ounces annually. Grades are expected to trend closer to 5.0 g/t in 2025 and beyond, while throughputs are expected to increase to 1,350-1,400 tons per day.

Our Final Take on SSR Mining Stock

The acquisition of the CC&V Mine was a strategic step to enhance the company’s U.S. presence and strengthen its production profile and other key metrics. Backed by solid assets, production profile and rising gold and silver prices, SSRM is well-positioned for growth. However, mine closures suggest caution for new investors.

Existing shareholders should stay invested in the SSRM stock to benefit from its solid long-term growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports our thesis.

