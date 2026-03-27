SSRM Stock Outlook for 2026: What Drives Cash Flow in 2H?

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM is shaping up as a story about timing. The company’s operational improvements are expected to show up more clearly later in 2026 as volumes rise and unit costs normalize.

That setup matters because near-term cash flow can look tight even when the bigger picture is improving. For investors, the key is separating temporary pressure from the parts of the portfolio that can re-accelerate in the back half.

SSRM’s Setup and Why 2026 is Back Half Weighted

SSRM’s core investment setup is anchored by a US-centric operating base, with upside tied to the ramp at Marigold in Nevada and Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) in Colorado. The 2026 outlook is positioned as back-half weighted, with production skewed to later in the year.

This suggests that unit costs are expected to normalize as volumes ramp, which supports stronger free cash flow in the second half of 2026. Consensus expectations also point to a fuller-year step-up, with 2026 sales estimated at $2,050 million and annual earnings estimated at $3.72 per share.

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SSR Mining’s Mix Across Regions and Metals

SSR Mining operates across four key jurisdictions: the United States, Türkiye, Canada and Argentina. The portfolio includes Çöpler in Türkiye, Marigold in Nevada, CC&V in Colorado, Seabee in Saskatchewan, and Puna in Argentina.

The 2025 revenue mix shows how central the U.S. assets have become. Marigold accounted for 33% of revenues, while CC&V contributed 28% after being acquired from Newmont on Feb. 28, 2025. Puna also represented 28%, with Seabee contributing the remaining 11%.

From a metals perspective, gold is the primary driver. In 2025, gold represented 71% of revenues and silver accounted for 24%, with lead at 3%. That mix helps explain why operational execution at the gold sites can have an outsized effect on consolidated results.

SSRM’s Key Near-Term Swing Factors

The near-term swing factor is cash flow timing. The company faces front-loaded sustaining capital and delayed production timing, which can pressure near-term free cash flow even if the longer arc improves as volumes build.

That dynamic can create quarterly volatility in both unit costs and margins. When volumes lag, fixed costs are harder to absorb. When production picks up later in the year, cost performance is positioned to look better, reinforcing why 2026 is viewed as a second-half story.

For context, miners often trade on visible execution and cash generation rather than multi-year potential. Larger peers like Newmont Corporation NEM and Barrick Mining Corporation B are also sensitive to cost and delivery trends, even with broader production bases.

SSR Mining’s Suspended Çöpler Overhang

A major overhang remains. Çöpler operations were suspended on Feb. 13, 2024, following a significant heap leach pad slip. The site did not contribute to 2025 revenues. It will also weigh on costs and margins in the interim. That is why the back-half narrative is not only about ramps at Marigold and CC&V, but also about the company working through the drag from an important mine being offline.

SSRM’s Organic Growth Pipeline Remains Solid

SSRM’s medium-term growth profile is supported by organic brownfield projects. The cited pipeline includes Buffalo Valley, New Millennium, Santoy/Porky, and Puna.

The company’s emphasis on internal projects rather than relying on major acquisitions to drive growth can reduce integration risk and help keep management focused on execution at existing operations.

In the current setup, this organic roadmap also fits with the company’s focus on improving free cash flow once the production profile becomes more favorable later in 2026.

SSR Mining’s Execution Risks Investors Should Track

Execution risk is still central to the thesis. The company has highlighted execution challenges at Marigold and Seabee. For investors, these operational items matter because they can swing quarterly delivery and cost control, especially in periods when production timing is already skewed toward later in the year.

There are also funding considerations that can tighten near-term free cash flow. Pre-production funding needs at Hod Maden, combined with buybacks, are noted as additional sources of pressure. Taken together, these factors reinforce why the near-term can look choppy even as the back-half setup improves.

SSRM’s Bottom Line for Investors

SSRM’s outlook balances clear operational upside against timing and cost uncertainties. The investment case ultimately hinges on whether the back-half volume ramp delivers the expected unit-cost normalization and stronger free cash flow, while the business manages near-term capital and operational execution risks.

The company’s view for the next six-12 months is Neutral, and the stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the next one-three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.