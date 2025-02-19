$SSRM stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SSRM stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $15,812,483 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SSRM:
$SSRM Insider Trading Activity
$SSRM insiders have traded $SSRM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM K. MACNEVIN sold 6,722 shares for an estimated $48,129
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SSRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $SSRM stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 3,102,793 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,623,864
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,553,926 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,775,324
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 1,847,321 shares (-9.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,857,354
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,802,821 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,547,634
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,429,718 shares (-52.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,950,837
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,285,347 shares (+53.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,946,015
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 1,208,749 shares (-44.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,412,893
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $SSRM on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.