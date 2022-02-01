SSRM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SSR Mining Inc (Symbol: SSRM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.66, changing hands as high as $16.92 per share. SSR Mining Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSRM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSRM's low point in its 52 week range is $13.68 per share, with $20.055 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.77.

