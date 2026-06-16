SSRM Boots Financial Position With Additional $500M Share Buyback

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM announced that its board of directors approved an additional $500 million for share repurchases and reinstated its regular quarterly dividend. This move underscores SSRM’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and commitment to shareholders.

SSR Mining’s Focus on Solid Financial Position

The company has returned $774 million to shareholders since 2021, including $300 million in share repurchases completed in the second quarter of 2026. The company’s year-to-date shareholder returns represent a yield of around 5%, excluding the impacts of the additional

$500-million authorization for share repurchases and the reinstatement of a quarterly dividend.



SSR Mining plans to declare an initial quarterly dividend of 3 cents per share during the second-quarter 2026 results. This indicates an annual dividend of 12 cents per share, establishing a strong baseline of consistent capital returns. These moves are in sync with the company’s ongoing capital returns program.

SSRM’s Cash Position at Q1-End

Operating cash flow from continuing operations rose to $299.6 million from $116.7 million a year ago. The free cash flow from continuing operations increased to $210.8 million from $71.9 million. SSR Mining ended the quarter with $634.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total liquidity of $1.13 billion, including an undrawn revolving credit facility and accordion feature. The company had no significant long-term debt outstanding as of March 31, 2026.



SSR Mining’s ongoing free cash flow generation and anticipated sale of the Çöpler mine for $1.5 billion will further aid its financial position. This positions SSRM as a free-cash-flow-leading, Americas-focused gold and silver producer with flexible financial position.

SSRM Stock Price Performance

The company’s stock has appreciated a whopping 123.9% in a year compared with the industry’s return of 59.1%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SSR Mining’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

SSRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, L.B. Foster Company FSTR and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB and FTSE sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 186% so far this year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for L.B. Foster’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, indicating a 152% year-over-year upsurge. FSTR has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%. L.B. Foster’s shares have gained 4.9% in a year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have jumped 90.5% in a year.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.