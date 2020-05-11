SSR Mining to buy peer Alacer Gold in $1.72 bln deal

Adds cash flow estimate, details on combined entity, background

May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian precious metals producer SSR Mining SSRM.TO will acquire Alacer Gold ASR.TO in an all-stock deal valued at C$2.41 billion ($1.72 billion) to create a diversified gold producer, the two companies said on Monday.

Alacer shareholders will receive 0.3246 SSR Mining shares for each share held, implying a value of C$8.19 per Alacer share, they said.

Gold prices have gained sharply this year, boosting coffers of bullion's miners, as investors increase safe-haven buying amid the rising economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The combined company will generate annual free cash flow of about $450 million between 2020 and 2022 based on analysts' estimates, according to the companies.

The combined entity will continue as SSR Mining and will be lead by Alacer's Chief Executive officer, Rod Antal.

($1 = 1.3980 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

