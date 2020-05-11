US Markets
SSR Mining to buy Alacer Gold in $1.72 bln deal

Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian precious metals producer SSR Mining SSRM.TO said on Monday it would acquire Alacer Gold ASR.TO in an all-stock deal valued at C$2.41 billion ($1.72 billion) to create a diversified gold producer.

Alacer shareholders will receive 0.3246 SSR Mining shares for each share held, implying a value of C$8.19 per Alacer share, SSR said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3980 Canadian dollars)

