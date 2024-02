(RTTNews) - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) said that it has suspended mining operations at Pler following a large slip on the heap leach pad on Tuesday morning.

Currently, SSR's stock is tumbling 52.66 percent, to $4.61 over the previous close of $9.72 on the Nasdaq.

