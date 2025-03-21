SSR Mining Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving Its Performance?

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM scaled a new 52-week high of $11.38 on Thursday before ending the session at a lower at $11.11. The increase was fueled by rising gold prices and SSRM’s Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine (“CC&V”) acquisition news.



The company currently has a market capitalization of $2.3 billion and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

What’s Aiding SSR Mining Stock?

Acquisition of CC&V Mine: On March. 3, 2025, SSR Mining announced that it closed its previously announced acquisition of CC&V from Newmont Corporation NEM. The addition of CC&V positions SSR Mining as the third-largest gold producer in the United States.



CC&V is located in Colorado and has a large-scale open-pit mine that has been active for more than three decades. As of Dec. 31, 2024, CC&V’s operator, Newmont, posted gold Mineral Reserves of 2.4 million ounces for CC&V, with an additional 0.8 million ounces of Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources (exclusive of Reserves) and 0.9 million ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources. The gold Mineral Reserves indicate an 85% year-over-year surge from the 2023 reported figure.



The addition of CC&V is anticipated to add 170,000 ounces of gold to SSR Mining’s annual production. Including SSRM’s existing Marigold operation, total annual U.S. gold production is expected to average 300,000-400,000 ounces.

The all-cash transaction is anticipated to be accretive to SSR Mining's key per-share metrics and gives the company a clear path forward focused on advancing initiatives at each of its six key assets.



Solid Production From Marigold Mine: SSRM’s Marigold Mine reached a milestone recently, delivering a gold production of five million ounces on Dec. 30, 2024. This demonstrates the quality and capabilities of the SSRM's Marigold mine.



Marigold has been operating continuously for more than 35 years. The mine was acquired by SSR Mining in 2014. Since then, the mine has produced 2 million ounces of gold, peaking in 2023 with 278,000 ounces of gold.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the mine had 2.9 million ounces of Mineral Reserves.



Increase in Metal Prices: Gold prices have been on an uptrend in 2024, which continued in 2025. Several factors have contributed to this upward trajectory, including increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing and continuous purchasing by central banks. Gold prices crossed the $3,000 mark for the first time on March 14, 2025, fueled by safe-haven demand amid escalating global trade tensions and trade war.



Silver prices are around $33 per ounce, backed by expectations of steady demand for the metal in the electrification industry and recent expansion noted in the manufacturing sector. This pickup in the prices of gold and silver is likely to improve SSRM’s results in the upcoming quarters.

SSRM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 175.6% over the past year against the industry’s 3% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS. AXTA flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and CRS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Axalta Coating has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTA’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.51 per share. Its shares gained 2.5% in the last year.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share. CRS shares skyrocketed 170.3% in the last year.

