SSR Mining Stock Up 180% as New $5 Million Stake Signals Gold Conviction

Knoll Capital Management bought 245,000 shares of SSR Mining.

The quarter-end value of the SSR Mining position increased by $5.37 million due to the new purchase.

The new SSR Mining position represents 2.46% of Knoll Capital Management's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

On February 17, 2026, Knoll Capital Management disclosed a new position in SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM), acquiring 245,000 shares worth $5.37 million.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Knoll Capital Management initiated a new position in SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM), acquiring 245,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the position was $5.37 million, reflecting the new purchase.

What else to know

The SSR Mining stake represents 2.46% of Knoll Capital’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings following the filing: NASDAQ: ALDX: $28.36 million (13.2% of AUM) NYSE: BHVN: $26.29 million (12.3% of AUM) NYSE: NUVB: $13.43 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: AVDL: $12.93 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSEMKT: GLD: $12.68 million (5.9% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, SSR Mining shares were priced at $25.91, up 180% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500, which is instead up 16%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $25.91 Market capitalization $5.26 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.43 billion Net income (TTM) $219.85 million

Company snapshot

SSR Mining produces gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc, with core revenue from operations in Turkey, the United States, Canada, and Argentina.

It operates a vertically integrated mining business model, overseeing the full value chain from resource acquisition and exploration through development, extraction, and sale of refined metals.

The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources and changed its name to SSR Mining in August 2017.

SSR Mining is a mid-cap precious metals producer with a diversified portfolio of mining assets across multiple continents, focusing on gold and silver extraction and sales.

What this transaction means for investors

This move is interesting because it tilts a biotech-heavy portfolio toward hard assets. Knoll’s top holdings are concentrated in clinical-stage drug developers, alongside a meaningful GLD position. Adding SSR Mining firms up the metals sleeve beyond a passive gold ETF and into an operating producer with cash flow leverage to bullion prices.



SSR finished 2025 with solid operating momentum. The company reported full-year revenue of $1.6 billion and generated operating cash flow of $471.9 million. Meanwhile, fourth quarter revenue came in at $521.7 million, with net income of $181.5 million.



Within this portfolio, SSR offers something the biotech names do not: tangible assets, diversified geographic exposure, and current production. And if biotech pipelines stall, precious metals exposure can provide ballast. But after a 180% stock run, valuation discipline matters. Mining is cyclical, and cost inflation can compress margins quickly. The question now is whether gold’s macro backdrop continues to cooperate.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

