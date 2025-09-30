SSR Mining (SSRM) Price Target Increased by 20.18% to 18.98

The average one-year price target for SSR Mining (NasdaqGS:SSRM) has been revised to $18.98 / share. This is an increase of 20.18% from the prior estimate of $15.80 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.76% from the latest reported closing price of $24.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSR Mining. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSRM is 0.17%, an increase of 18.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 180,358K shares. The put/call ratio of SSRM is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 14,296K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,500K shares , representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 2.59% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 10,881K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,828K shares , representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 23.56% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 6,183K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,266K shares , representing a decrease of 17.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 3.47% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 6,153K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,254K shares , representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 21.69% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 5,889K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,228K shares , representing a decrease of 39.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 27.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.