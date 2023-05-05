SSR Mining (SSRM) Declares $0.07 Dividend

SSR Mining said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.35%, the lowest has been 0.82%, and the highest has been 2.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSR Mining. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSRM is 0.30%, a decrease of 11.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 160,080K shares. The put/call ratio of SSRM is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SSR Mining is 21.32. The forecasts range from a low of 18.28 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.37% from its latest reported closing price of 16.87.

The projected annual revenue for SSR Mining is 1,320MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 23,116K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,123K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 6.95% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 10,708K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,704K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 16.48% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 7,513K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,638K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 5,707K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,317K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 24.00% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,942K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,029K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 0.56% over the last quarter.

SSR Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused intermediate gold company with a producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. In 2020, the operating assets produced approximately 711,000 gold-equivalent ounces.

