News & Insights

Stocks

SSR Mining Shareholders Elect Directors and Pass Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. successfully held its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting, where all ten board nominees were elected, with Thomas R. Bates, Jr. assuming the role of Lead Independent Director. Shareholders also passed resolutions on executive compensation, a new share compensation plan, and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors for the upcoming fiscal year. The company, traded as SSRM on the NASDAQ and TSX and SSR on the ASX, continues to engage with its investors through various channels.

For further insights into TSE:SSRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.