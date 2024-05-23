SSR Mining Shareholders Elect Directors and Pass Resolutions

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. successfully held its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting, where all ten board nominees were elected, with Thomas R. Bates, Jr. assuming the role of Lead Independent Director. Shareholders also passed resolutions on executive compensation, a new share compensation plan, and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors for the upcoming fiscal year. The company, traded as SSRM on the NASDAQ and TSX and SSR on the ASX, continues to engage with its investors through various channels.

