SSR Mining To Sell 80% Stake In Çöpler Mine And Related Properties To Cengiz Holding For $1.5 Bln

(RTTNews) - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), Wednesday announced the decision to sell its 80 percent ownership stake in the Çöpler mine and related properties in Türkiye to Cengiz Holding A.S. for $1.5 billion in cash.

The company expects the transaction to deliver significant net asset value and cash flow accretion relative to consensus estimates for Çöpler, which is estimated to deliver immediate value to shareholders.

The company intends to use the proceeds for continued reinvestment in the business, capital returns, and accretive growth initiatives.

The deal is set to close in the third quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, SSR is trading at $33.45, up 15.62 percent on the Nasdaq.

