SSR Mining says environmental permit for Turkey mine has been revoked

February 18, 2024 — 10:06 pm EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canada-listed gold miner SSR Mining SSRM.TO said late on Sunday that its environmental permit for a gold mine in eastern Turkey has been revoked.

The operations at the company's Copler mine will remain suspended until further notice, the company said.

The developments come after a landslide at the gold mine that left at least eight miners missing and sparked a more than 50% drop in its Toronto-listed shares.

Search and rescue operations to locate the nine missing workers at the mine are continuing, the company said.

The mine produced 56,768 ounces of gold in the third-quarter of last year and is SSR's second-largest producing gold mine, operating since 2010.

