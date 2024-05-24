News & Insights

Stocks

SSR Mining Reports Preliminary Çöpler Incident Findings

May 24, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. revealed an update regarding the incident at the Çöpler mine, confirming that preliminary assessments show no significant deviations in the heap leach pad’s construction or operation from the engineered design parameters. The company, which is still reviewing the Expert Committee Report, has expressed continued support for those affected by the incident at the Çöpler Mine.

For further insights into TSE:SSRM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.