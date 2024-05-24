SSR Mining Reports Preliminary Çöpler Incident Findings

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. revealed an update regarding the incident at the Çöpler mine, confirming that preliminary assessments show no significant deviations in the heap leach pad’s construction or operation from the engineered design parameters. The company, which is still reviewing the Expert Committee Report, has expressed continued support for those affected by the incident at the Çöpler Mine.

