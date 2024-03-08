SSR Mining Promotes Michael Sparks To Succeed Alison White As CFO

(RTTNews) - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM, SSRM.TO) announced Friday the reorganization of key roles and responsibilities within its executive leadership team.

Michael Sparks, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer, will take on the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Sparks succeeds Alison White, who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Edward Farid, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer, will take on the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer.

Finally, Joanne Thomopoulos, currently Vice President, Human Resources, will become Executive Vice President, Human Resources. The changes to the executive leadership team are effective immediately.

As Chief Financial Officer, Sparks will assume full responsibility for the finance, enterprise risk, and information technology functions. Sparks has extensive experience in public company reporting, compliance, business integration, entity formation and tax structuring.

Thomopoulos will join the executive leadership team and, as Executive Vice President, Human Resources will have responsibility for the human resources, communications and administration functions.

Bill MacNevin and John Ebbett will continue in their current roles as Executive Vice President, Operations and Sustainability, and Executive Vice President, Growth and Innovation, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.