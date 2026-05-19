SSR Mining Inks Deal to Sell Its Interests in Hod Maden Project

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM announced that it inked a definitive agreement with Lidya Mines to sell its 20% stake in the Hod Maden development project in northeastern Türkiye. Along with SSRM’s recently announced sale of the Çöpler mine, this transaction is consistent with SSR Mining's strategic refocusing toward an Americas platform.



SSRM’s recent strategic actions position it as a leading free cash flow, capital return-focused producer in the United States.

Details of SSR Mining’s Deal to Sell Hod Maden Stakes

SSRM will sell its stake in exchange for an uncapped 4.0% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) royalty on 100% of the project, which is expected to be accretive for shareholders.



SSRM’s partner in the project, Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD, also inked a deal to sell 15% of its stake to Lidya Mine for an uncapped 2.5% NSR on 100% of the project. Royal Gold will hold a fixed-price call option to buy a 2% NSR royalty from SSR Mining for $160 million. Post the transaction, Lidya Mines will operate the project with an 85% stake and Royal Gold will own a 15% stake.



This new NSR will bolster SSR Mining’s current royalty portfolio. The company's existing assets already include NSR royalties on Highlander Silver's San Luis project (4.0%), Endeavour Silver's Pitarrilla project (1.25%), West Red Lake Gold's Rowan property (3.0%) and Honey Badger Silver's Sunrise Lake property (4.0%).

SSRM Stock Price Performance

The SSRM stock has appreciated a whopping 183.2% in a year compared with the industry’s return of 54.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the S&P 500 have rallied 41.4% and 30.5%, respectively.

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SSR Mining’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

SSRM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present and ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 201% so far this year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares soared 141% in a year.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.