SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SSRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SSRM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.47, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSRM was $18.47, representing a -15.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.80 and a 35.01% increase over the 52 week low of $13.68.

SSRM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SSRM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.49%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SSRM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SSRM as a top-10 holding:

Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an decrease of -3.85% over the last 100 days. SIL has the highest percent weighting of SSRM at 5.03%.

