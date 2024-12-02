SSR Mining Inc. Reports Steady CDI Figures for November

SSR Mining Inc Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs (AU:SSR) has released an update.
SSR Mining Inc. reported no change in its total number of Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) for November 2024, maintaining a stable figure at 3,759,427. The company’s common shares and performance shares also showed no fluctuation, while a slight decrease was noted in Restricted Share Units due to cancellations. This stability in securities might interest investors looking for consistency in their stock portfolio.
