SSR Mining Completes San Luis Project Sale

May 23, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. has successfully finalized the sale of its San Luis project in Central Peru to Highlander Silver Corp., with SSR Mining receiving an upfront payment of $5 million and the potential for an additional $37.5 million in future contingent payments. The deal also grants SSR Mining a 4% net smelter return royalty on the project, half of which can be repurchased by Highlander Silver for $15 million before the construction starts.

