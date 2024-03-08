News & Insights

US Markets
SSRM

SSR Mining appoints Michael Sparks its new CFO

March 08, 2024 — 06:41 am EST

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

Adds details, background, chairman quote in paragraphs 3 to 5

March 8 (Reuters) - Canadian gold miner SSR Mining SSRM.TO said on Friday it had appointed insider Michael Sparks its chief financial officer, succeeding Alison White.

SSR suspended its quarterly dividend payment and automatic share purchase plan last month, when at least nine miners went missing after a landslide at its Copler mine in Turkey.

"The changes to the roles and responsibilities of our executive leadership team will provide an opportunity to realign accountabilities to better support the business, particularly as the company continues to navigate and assess the impacts of the Copler incident," Executive Chairman Rod Antal said.

The company had said in February that its environmental permit for a gold mine in eastern Turkey had been revoked, while operations at its Copler mine were suspended until further notice.

It said it was assessing the potential impact on its business, cash flows, financial conditions and results.

After the mishap, SSR had retracted its previously issued 2024 and long-term outlook for its Copler mine and Turkey operations.

The company also made other leadership changes along with the CFO announcement.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Pooja Desai)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SSRM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.