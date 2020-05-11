SSR Mining And Alacer Gold To Merge

(RTTNews) - SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM, SSRM.TO) and Alacer Gold Corp. (ASR.TO, AQG.AX) said that they have reached a definitive agreement to combine in an at-market merger of equals.

The combined entity will continue as SSR Mining Inc. and will be headquartered in Denver, Colorado with a corporate office in Vancouver, B.C. and will be led by Rod Antal as President & CEO and Michael Anglin as Chairman.

Upon the completion of the deal, the new board of directors will be comprised of five directors from each of the current SSR Mining and Alacer boards of directors for a total of 10 directors, including the chief executive officer.

As per the deal, Alacer shareholders will receive 0.3246 SSR Mining shares for each Alacer share held. The Exchange Ratio, together with closing prices for both SSR Mining and Alacer common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on May 8, 2020, implies consideration of C$8.19 per Alacer common share and a combined market capitalization of about$4.0 billion.

At closing, SSR Mining and Alacer shareholders will collectively own approximately 57% and 43% of SSR Mining, respectively.

Completion of the Transaction is also subject to regulatory and court approvals and other customary closing conditions. The Agreement includes customary provisions, including non-solicitation of alternative transactions, a right to match superior proposals and a $70 million reciprocal termination fee payable under certain circumstances.

Officers and directors of SSR Mining have entered into voting and support agreements with Alacer agreeing to vote their shares in favour of the Transaction.

The Board of Directors of SSR Mining and the Board of Directors of Alacer have unanimously approved the Transaction and recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the Transaction.

The special shareholder meetings of both companies are expected to be held in July 2020.

