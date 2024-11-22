SSP Group Sees Increase in Rubric Capital’s Stake

SSP Group plc (GB:SSPG) has released an update.

SSP Group plc has seen a shift in its voting rights, with Rubric Capital Management LP increasing its stake to 6.07% as of November 21, 2024. This marks a rise from their previous holding of 5.19%, indicating a growing interest in SSP Group by the investment firm. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects confidence in SSP Group’s prospects.

