SSP Group Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Expansion

SSP Group plc, a global operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations, reports a solid first-half performance for 2024, with revenues rising to £1.5 billion, a 19% increase at constant currency. The Group reinstated its interim dividend at 1.2p per share, indicating confidence in future prospects, despite a net debt increase to £619 million. Strategic growth is underscored by significant new contracts, expansion into new markets like Indonesia and New Zealand, and acquisitions in North America, contributing to a positive outlook for FY24.

