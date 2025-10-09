SSP Group Launches 100 Mln GBP Share Buyback As FY25 Earnings Meet Expectations

(RTTNews) - SSP Group plc (SSPG.L), an operator of food and beverage outlets, Thursday, announced it is on track to deliver full-year earnings per share in the middle of its planned range, in line with market expectations.

The company also launched a 100 million pounds share buyback reflecting its strong balance sheet and confidence heading into the Fiscal year 2026.

Operating profit is predicted to be around 230 million pounds, up 11 percent from the previous year, and full-year revenue is predicted to be 3.7 billion pounds, up roughly 8 percent.

According to CEO Patrick Coveney, SSP's strong Q4 performance was fueled by strong outcomes in the UK and Asia Pacific, even though demand in some travel markets was weaker.

As it continues its efforts to increase efficiency and free cash flow, the company is still committed to increasing profitability in France and Germany.

SSPG.L closed Thursday's trading at 162.20 GBP, down 4.40 GBP or 2.64 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

