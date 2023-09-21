News & Insights

SSP Group expects higher second-half revenue, maintains annual outlook

September 21, 2023 — 02:54 am EDT

Sept 21 (Reuters) - SSP Group SSPG.L forecast a 22% higher second-half revenue on Thursday, as increased air travel and price hikes helped the British travel food and beverage operator receive more customers across its outlets and boost sales, especially in North America.

The London-listed company, which reaffirmed its annual outlook, said revenue for the 16 weeks ending Sept. 30 on a constant currency basis to be 116% of 2019 or pre-pandemic levels.

The post-pandemic travel boom ushered profit for firms like SSP, which operates food and beverage outlets at train stations and airports with its own brands such as Upper Crust and franchises for Starbucks and Burger King, among others, in 36 countries.

International travel reached around 90% of pre-pandemic levels this year, according to the International Air Transport Association. The rebound was led by visitors to Southern Europe from cooler climates despite soaring temperatures and included swaths of American tourists flying overseas.

"Our focus on higher growth markets such as North America and Asia Pacific... is delivering strong results," CEO Patrick Coveney said in a statement.

The company derives 66% of its business from the aviation sector.

