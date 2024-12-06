SSP Group Executives Acquire Shares Under Incentive Plan

SSP Group plc (GB:SSPG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

SSP Group plc announced that several of its senior executives, including Deputy Group CEO Jonathan Davies, have acquired shares under the company’s UK Share Incentive Plan. The shares, purchased at £1.856 each, were part of both the Partnership and Matching Shares elements of the plan. This move highlights the leadership’s confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

For further insights into GB:SSPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.