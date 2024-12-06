News & Insights

SSP Group Executives Acquire Shares Under Incentive Plan

December 06, 2024 — 11:12 am EST

SSP Group plc (GB:SSPG) has released an update.

SSP Group plc announced that several of its senior executives, including Deputy Group CEO Jonathan Davies, have acquired shares under the company’s UK Share Incentive Plan. The shares, purchased at £1.856 each, were part of both the Partnership and Matching Shares elements of the plan. This move highlights the leadership’s confidence in the company’s growth prospects.

