SSP Group CEO Buys Company Shares

May 23, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

SSP Group plc (GB:SSPG) has released an update.

Patrick Coveney, the Group CEO of SSP Group plc, has invested in the company by purchasing 40,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £1.8519 each, totaling £74,076. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 22, 2024, signaling a vote of confidence from the company’s top executive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

