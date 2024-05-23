SSP Group CEO Buys Company Shares

SSP Group plc (GB:SSPG) has released an update.

Patrick Coveney, the Group CEO of SSP Group plc, has invested in the company by purchasing 40,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of £1.8519 each, totaling £74,076. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 22, 2024, signaling a vote of confidence from the company’s top executive.

