SSP Group Announces Director’s New Appointment

SSP Group plc has announced a significant change in its board, with Tim Lodge, a Non-Executive Director, set to join Howden Joinery Group Plc as a Non-Executive Director starting January 2025, and take on the role of Audit Committee Chair in May 2025. This move highlights the dynamic nature of leadership within major companies, sparking interest among investors and stakeholders.

