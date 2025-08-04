SSP Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

The E.W. Scripps Company SSP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $546.65 million, indicating a 4.70% year-over-year decline.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This projection indicates a narrower loss from the year-ago quarter's loss of 15 cents per share.



E.W. Scripps’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 276.76%, on average.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of SSP’s Q2 Results

In the second quarter of 2025, E.W. Scripps is expected to have realized measurable gains in its Networks segment, supported by the reintroduction of WNBA and National Women’s Soccer League broadcasts on the ION network. With a substantial share of advertising inventory pre-sold in 2024 and the remainder attracting premium pricing, the company likely capitalized on strong market demand. Broader sports coverage, including regional NHL rights, further strengthened viewer engagement and drove revenue growth in the Networks segment.



Scripps Networks is likely to have sustained its strong profitability, building on the 32% margin achieved in the first quarter. This momentum was driven by disciplined cost reductions, rising connected-TV revenues and premium ad sales tied to expanded live sports coverage. Continued focus on streaming-forward content and sports programming likely enhanced operating leverage and supported stable-to-improving margins across the division during the quarter.



E.W. Scripps is anticipated to have benefited in the second quarter of 2025 from refinancing actions undertaken in the prior quarter, which included extending debt maturities, strengthening liquidity and reducing near-term refinancing risk. These initiatives, combined with sustained cost discipline, likely enhanced balance sheet flexibility and reduced interest expenses, contributing to stronger operational stability in the quarter to be reported.



E.W. Scripps is likely to have experienced pressure in the second quarter of 2025 from continued softness in its Local Media segment, with revenues expected to fall in the high single digits amid ongoing tariff-driven uncertainty. The modest increase in expenses, combined with declining revenues, is likely to have strained segment profitability and negatively influenced the company’s results for the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says About SSP Stock

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



E.W. Scripps currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Central Garden & Pet CENT has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CENT is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.34 per share, up 14.5% over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 1.52%.



Accel Entertainment ACEL currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.73% and a Zacks Rank #2.



ACEL is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 12%.



Revolve Group, Inc. RVLV has an Earnings ESP of +7.53% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



RVLV is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year decline of 42.86%.

