SSO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the ProShares Ultra S&P500 ETF (Symbol: SSO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.12, changing hands as low as $87.08 per share. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSO's low point in its 52 week range is $68.75 per share, with $100.2946 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.13.

