SSNC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.10, changing hands as high as $56.36 per share. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSNC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.51 per share, with $67.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.51.

