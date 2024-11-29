SSH Group Secures Strong Shareholder Support

SSH Group Ltd. (AU:SSH) has released an update.

SSH Group Ltd announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were successfully carried, highlighting strong shareholder support. The company, which provides industrial services to Australia’s mining, civil, and construction sectors, continues to reinforce its strategic initiatives. This positive outcome may interest investors looking for stability and growth in the industrial services sector.

